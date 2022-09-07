Great Day CT
New Haven police seek dirt bike rider in hit-and-run case

New Haven police said they were looking for a royal blue dirt bike with blue trimming on the front and back tires, and its rider following a hit-and-run that happened on Aug. 31.(New Haven police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven released surveillance photos of a dirt bike rider they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of State and Grace streets.

The rider struck the pedestrian around 5 p.m., police said.

The department said it sought the public’s help to find the operator and the dirt bike.

The vehicle was described as a royal blue dirt bike with blue trimming on the front and back tires.

It was ridden by a male who wore a black t-shirt, black ski mask, and black jeans.

The rider was operating in tandem with two other dirt bike riders. They were described as a male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants on a white and blue dirt bike, and an unknown person wearing a silver helmet, a green face mask, black shirt, and black pants on a black and gray dirt bike.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at at 475-434-7768 or New Haven police’s Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

