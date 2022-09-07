Pumpkin picking season may be affected by current drought

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - With fall right around the corner, pumpkins have hit the market.

Meteorologist Connor Lewis went to Fair Weather Growers in Rocky Hill to see how their pumpkin crop did during the drought.

The farm said only one of their forty-five acres of pumpkins succumbed to the drought.

Although, overall the pumpkins are smaller than usual.

Pumpkins do not like heat or dry weather, but the farmers were able to plant the pumpkins in raised beds which helps them lock in moisture.

The farmers planted two batches of pumpkins this year.

One was planted in early June and one was planted in late June, which will add up to 40 to 50 tractor trailer loads.

You can scoop one up at their farm stand in Rocky Hill, or you can go to their Fall Fest down the street in Cromwell.

The festival will go from Friday to Sunday every week through October 30th starting next weekend.

There will be hayrides, apple cider donuts, and pick your own pumpkins to celebrate the new season.

“Carving pumpkins and then making pumpkin seeds. So I take out the pumpkin seeds, clean them all out, then you put them on a cookie sheet and you roast it in the oven and they’re phenomenal. They’re great in an air fryer too,” said Stephanie Lutz, Farm Market Manager.

The farmers say the four inches of rain they got the past few days was the perfect amount.

Anymore rain, and they may have had a mess on their hands.

