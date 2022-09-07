Scooters, ebikes available to rent as part of new program in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - There is a new way to get around Middletown.

People can rent a motorized scooter or ebike with their smartphones.

The Bird motorized scooters and ebikes have been spotted along city streets and sidewalks this week.

They’re part of a new program that allows anyone with a smartphone and credit card to rent one.

“I think anything that moves Middletown into the next phase of transportation getting around, maybe green, a little green energy, I think is great,” said Julie Rancourt of Middletown.

Rancourt said she was excited about the Bird bikes and scooters.

To rent one, people need to download the free Bird app and make an account. It’ll locate a vehicle near the user. Most rides cost a dollar up front and then 49 cents a minute.

Healthcare workers and emergency personnel can rent the vehicles for free.

“I think it’s good,” said Milinda Turner, who works in Middletown. “We can commute easily and it’s a good thing for us, and the exercise is good.”

Even though the program didn’t officially launch until Tuesday, it apparently rolled along pretty well. Dozens of the bikes and scooters were spotted around Wesleyan University’s campus.

“I think it’s pretty popular right now, but I think as the year goes on and gets a little colder, this will start to fizzle out and then the streets will be littered with these bikes and scooters,” said Nicholas Jarrett, a Wesleyan student.

Rancourt said she’s heard a few complaints from her neighbors about some vehicles clogging sidewalks and parking spaces, but city leaders said they are troubleshooting the issues.

However, she said she felt that overall, the bikes and scooters were a real asset.

“Middletown has always been a little bit on the forefront,” Rancourt said. “And this is just the next step.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.