What to expect for home heating costs as fall approaches

(WFSB) - Fall is right around the corner, which means we’re soon going to start relying on our heat a lot more.

Eyewitness News checked what to expect with oil prices.

According to DEEP, currently the average price of heating oil is just under $5.00 a gallon.

An expert said it’s probably going to stick to that range.

It may be lower compared to a few months ago, but at this time last year the price is nearly 50-percent cheaper.

There are programs people can take advantage of to save on their bills.

Quinnipiac University’s Osman Kilic is saying get used to these heating prices.

The Professor of Finance says even if crude oil prices go up, our production of heating oil and other refined products have increased significantly.

“Export level compared to last year for the refined products is about 300,000 barrels per day higher, that makes it 9 million barrels a month. That level is too much, I don’t think we can handle it,” said Kilic.

We’ll turn to providing more domestically, which increases local supply.

We are in hurricane season, which could have a big impact.

“So if you have a hurricane heading to Gulf of Mexico, they will shut it down. Which in the short-term period will drive up the prices for crude oil, as well as the refined products. That’s a supply disruption,” Kilic said.

In Waterbury, we’re about four months into The Home Energy Action campaign.

It’s designed to teach homeowners and renters how to conserve energy, in turn saving on their bill.

The non-profit Clean Water Action is working with several other groups, like Neighborhood Housing Services, to spread the word.

“We’re trying to help them take advantage of these programs, so they can reduce their energy costs and put their finances into other things that are important to their lives,” said Anne Hulick, the Connecticut Director of Clean Water Action.

Hulick said there’s been a lot of interest and people have saved hundreds.

Gary Matos said he wouldn’t even know where he’d be without utility assistance programs.

“Struggling, struggling in life, trying to find a way to pay your bills,” said Matos, of Waterbury.

The Waterbury Home Energy Action campaign runs through the end of this year. For more information, click here.

For information on other state assistance programs, click here.

