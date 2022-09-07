Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, according to state police.
Troopers said they’re looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock.
They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She was believed to have walked away from her home sometime during the night.
State police described her as standing 5′4″ tall, having gray hair, and walking with a hunch. She was believed to be wearing black pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.
