Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, according to state police.

Troopers said they’re looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock.

Patricia Dimock of Ellington was last seen the evening of Sept. 6, according to state police.
Patricia Dimock of Ellington was last seen the evening of Sept. 6, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was believed to have walked away from her home sometime during the night.

State police described her as standing 5′4″ tall, having gray hair, and walking with a hunch. She was believed to be wearing black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.

