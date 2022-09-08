Bright Spot: New illuminating art exhibit to open in Austin

AUSTIN, TX (WFSB) - Nature’s beauty is now a little more dazzling at sunset, thanks to an art exhibit that will soon open in Austin, Texas.

When darkness falls at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, a fantasy garden takes over the landscape.

A field of 28,000 spheres of color, light up giving people a different way to connect with nature.

“I wanted to make art that wasn’t about oneself, it was more about the experience we all share.” Bruce Munro is an artist known for creating large, immersive installations that blend art, technology, and nature. “My interest is to see how it changes the landscape and how the landscape changes it.”

The walk-through experience allows people to wander among 16 acres of spindles of light.

Katenya McHenry is Director of Marketing and Communications at the Lady Bird Johnson. “”This is a great way to not only introduce something new to Austin but also introduce something new to Wildflower Center guests.”

Field of Light operates off the grid. The spheres are lit by solar-powered fiber optics, and the Wildflower Center embraced the green exhibit because of how strongly it connects people with nature.

“We’re still re-emerging from the pandemic and being in nature is such a healing thing for people.”

The creator of this after-dark art hopes the gentle rhythms of color will brighten people’s lives. “I do have a hope that they go home with a happier heart and a smile on their face.”

