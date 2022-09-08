Great Day CT
CIAC getting creative to cover high school football officiating

By Rob Polansky
Sep. 8, 2022
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The conference that governs high school sports in Connecticut said it has had to get creative to cover football officiating.

The CIAC told Channel 3 on Thursday that some games have had to move to Thursday nights instead of Friday so it could get enough people to work the games.

However, it was a proactive decision that came over the summer at the request of officiating boards.

The CIAC said it was by no means a crisis; however, it was just tight.

It said it had 532 registered high school officials, but not all were ready for varsity games. Those officials also serve the state’s prep schools.

As a result, they have been trying to come up with creative ways to cover all of the games.

A handful of games were impacted. There was a slate of 10 games for this Thursday night. Usually it’s 4 to 5 games.

The CIAC said it’s becoming appealing to schools to have Thursday night games. It some cases, they can free up fields for other sports or additional football games. Some schools share football stadiums.

