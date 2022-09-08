WATCH LIVE: CT National Guard members return home following deployment to Poland

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - More than 60 members of the Connecticut National Guard are returning home following deployment in Poland.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he will greet the 142nd Area Support Medical Company around noon at the guard’s Windsor Locks Readiness Center.

Stream it live below:

The Danbury-based company was deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which provided medical care and patient transport.

Operation Atlantic Resolve started in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 to “demonstrate strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe,” according to the CT National Guard.

After their plane lands, Lamont and Major General Francis Evon will greet the soldiers, who will then be reunited with their families.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.