Student assaulted and robbed at bus stop in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, the Wethersfield Police Department received a report of a possible assault of a juvenile student at a bus stop in the area of Maple Street.

Police say, upon arrival officers determined that the juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant of a passing motor vehicle and had his property stolen.

No weapons were used or implied during this incident, according to police.

The vehicle involved fled the scene prior to officers arrival.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The Wethersfield superintendent, Michael T. Emmett, released a statement saying,

“Dear Wethersfield Community,

This morning, an unknown individual confronted a Wethersfield High School student at their bus stop. The suspect exited a gray SUV. The suspect confronted the student, assaulted them, and took the student’s cell phone. This incident occurred in the vicinity of Maple St. and Sunset Blvd. The Wethersfield Police responded and are actively investigating this incident.

This incident provides a reminder of the importance of being vigilant of surroundings. Waiting for school buses in groups, and having alert neighbors keeping an eye out around bus stops are ways to maintain a safe environment and be alert to any danger. The Wethersfield Police Department has had a visible presence around our school communities over the first week of school, and these patrols will continue.

While this was an isolated incident, if you see anything suspicious, do not hesitate to contact the police department, school resource officer, school administrator, or school bus driver. Should any additional information concerning this incident become available, I will be sure to share it. Thank you for working together to keep our students safe.”

This case remains under investigation by the Detective Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at (860) 721-2865.

