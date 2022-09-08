Great Day CT
Man extradited from Hawaii for 2011 homicide in Ansonia

Andrew Spino was the third arrest for a 2011 homicide that happened in Ansonia, police said.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Ansonia more than 11 years ago.

Andrew Spino, 34, was taken into custody in Hawaii for the May 16, 2011 shooting of Isaia Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed in the parking lot of an Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia, police said. He was found to have been shot multiple times.

Police said he was the victim of a robbery.

Before he was charged in the homicide case, Spino was already in jail in Hawaii on unrelated charges. He was brought back to Connecticut with help from the U.S. Marshal Service.

His arrest marked the third in the case.

Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. Spino’s arrest was expected to be the last in the investigation, police said.

Spino was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He was held on a $500,000 bond given a court date of Thursday in Derby.

