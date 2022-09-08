Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bus troubles in Mansfield continue today.

Some students could be waiting more than an hour to get on the bus to go home.

The superintendent announced today the bus company is short on drivers and there will be significant delays tonight.

The district is recommending parents do everything they can to pick their children up.

Four buses that were supposed to be running this afternoon, are not.

That means other buses will have to come get the children after their normal route is over, or wait for their parents.

What makes this frustrating for parents is that the district said great progress was made yesterday.

Mansfield Public School canceled school yesterday to put together a plan for today, but there are still major issues.

One parent told Channel 3 her daughter’s bus was so late this morning, school had already started.

Others say their children didn’t get home until 6:30pm Tuesday night, three hours after school let out.

“I don’t even want to live in this town because I can’t trust the transportation company as far as bringing my children to the school,” said Amanda Price, a parent. “I’m nervous about it because I don’t know when they’ll come home, if they’ll come home.”

The other frustrating part of this for parents is the lack of communication from the bus company, M&J bus.

Channel 3 has reached out to them but have not heard back.

The district says it has no information on transportation for tomorrow.

