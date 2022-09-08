Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned to avoid a portion of Farmington Avenue in Farmington Thursday morning following a truck rollover crash.

The crash happened at Route 4 and High Street.

“The incident was isolated to the truck, and no other vehicles were involved,” said Sgt. Matthew Corcoran, Farmington police. “The operator of the truck has been transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police said High Street was closed at the intersection of Farmington Avenue.

Farmington Avenue remains open; however, the eastbound direction was down to one lane.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

