State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Family members of those who were killed in the attacks will participate, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

The State of Connecticut’s official memorial honoring the victims is located on a peninsula at the state park, where on a clear day the Manhattan skyline can be viewed across Long Island Sound. It features a memorial engraved with the names of the people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the attacks. The state park was chosen as the site for the memorial because it is the location where, in the hours immediately following the attacks, many people gathered to observe the devastation on lower Manhattan from across Long Island Sound. In addition, the site was used by the Connecticut National Guard as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City.

Lamont’s office said that every year, the state purposefully holds its ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate the family members and friends of the victims. Because Connecticut is in such close proximity to New York City, many people from the state who lost loved ones in the attacks also attend the annual ceremony that is held at the site of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.

