Suspect arrested following deadly shooting rampage in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WFSB) - A deadly rampage that terrorized Memphis is over.

Police reported that they arrested Ezekiel Kelly, a man they said shot seven people, seemingly at random, on Wednesday.

Four people died in the attacks.

Police said the suspect streamed a portion of his shooting spree on social media.

A motive has yet to be revealed.

However, investigators said the suspect was accused of attempted murder two years ago when he was 17.

Memphis was on high alert on Wednesday. Many residents sheltered in place as police desperately searched for a man driving around shooting at people during an hours-long, deadly rampage.

Finally, investigators arrested Kelly late Wednesday night.

‘I want to reassure the community that 19-year-old Eziekel Kelly is in fact in custody,” said Chief Cerelyn Davis, Memphis police. “We extend our sincere condolences to all the victims who have been affected in this sequence of violent acts [Wednesday].’’

During the pursuit, police sent out an alert that said a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city.

‘’My first reflex was to call my family, tell them ‘where are you?’ You know, ‘go home and stay inside the house,’” a neighbor said.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman later switched vehicles to a grey Toyota SUV. Police said Kelly carried out seven separate shootings and killed at least four people. Investigators eventually arrested him following a high-speed chase from Mississippi back into Memphis.

Police also said Kelly streamed some of his crimes on social media.

At least four people were killed in a shooting in Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.