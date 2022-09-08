Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash.

Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed.

They said drivers should avoid the area.

A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines.

They expected the road to be closed for several hours.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

