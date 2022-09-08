Great Day CT
Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich

Case Street was closed between Scotland Road and Old Tavern Road in Norwich due to a motor...
Case Street was closed between Scotland Road and Old Tavern Road in Norwich due to a motor vehicle crash, police said.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash.

Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed.

They said drivers should avoid the area.

A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines.

They expected the road to be closed for several hours.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

