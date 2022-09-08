Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A nightclub in Waterbury got their liquor license permanently suspended and was ordered to close.

This comes after several shootings have happened on the property, the most recent being a deadly shooting on Saturday.

The club is called the Litt Ultra Lounge on West Main Street.

This order was issued after the Waterbury Police Chief sent two letters to state officials urging them to suspend their license.

In those letters, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolohe, mentioned a shooting in February where the head of club security was shot.

Police say someone started shooting at the bar after a large group got kicked out.

24 shell casings were found outside.

The chief says the club was sparking lots of criminal activity in the area.

Then, last Saturday 38 year old Adam Bellamy was killed.

Two others were also shot and survived.

The chief adding “for the immediate surrounding community, gunshots occurring on the premise of Lit Ultra Lounge is a serious health and safety concern.”

Police also say they had to increase patrol around the club area, had to pay unnecessary overtime, and add officers to the area instead of other needed areas in the city.

The state says Litt Ultra Lounge needs to stay closed.

