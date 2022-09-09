3 Cares is raising money to help CT’s First Responders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 Cares is raising money to help Connecticut’s First Responders all day long during a telethon on Channel 3.

All funds raised will go towards equipment to keep Connecticut’s heroes safe.

This is our second year of helping support the Hero Fund. Last year our Hero Fund telethon raised almost 19 thousand dollars. The money was used to fund state of the art safety equipment for fire departments here in Connecticut.

To donate call 1-833-549-2882, text herofund to 44321, visit www.herofundusa.org.

