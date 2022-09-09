Business is booming on Hartford’s historic Pratt Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Momentum is growing in downtown Hartford.

For the first time in decades, every storefront in the city’s historic Pratt Street is under contract or close to it.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for Bloom Bake Shop.

It’s the newest addition to Pratt Street.

Throughout the area you’ll see more “coming soon” signs.

Federal funds are helping a lot.

“It’s really exciting. There’s a lot of great energy on this street. There are a lot of great businesses here already and they’re so welcoming,” said Monica Beaudoin, co-owner of Bloom Bake Shop.

Monica and her sister Alex are co-owners of the business.

Bloom bake shop sells everything from cookies and scones to coffee and flower arrangements.

“After two years of baking out of a commercial kitchen space and doing pop up events and catering events, we were ready for our first storefront location. We did a lot of looking around in Hartford and in some suburbs as well but once we found this space here on Pratt Street, we knew that it was a perfect space for our bakery use,” said Alex Pilon, co-owner.

Bloom is one of several new businesses using money from the Hart Lift program.

The program uses American Rescue Dollars to bring new, small businesses into space left vacant by the pandemic.

“The Hart Lift program is a grant to essentially help small businesses like Bloom Bake Shop, build out their store and make their dreams a reality,” said Julio Concepcion, Executive Director at the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

So far about $4.7 million has been committed to the program.

The program is helping fuel momentum in the capital city.

New apartment units are also being added.

For the first time in several decades, every store front on Pratt Street is either under contract or close to being under contract.

“This is big progress. And Pratt Street is more and more vibrant and vital and full of people and energy than it’s ever been,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin said he’s determined to help keep that energy and momentum going in the city.

Over the next six months to year, all of them will be open and in business.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.