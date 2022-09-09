CT residents share fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth II, including her visit to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut residents are sharing their fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

Some people in New Haven have even met her.

One man created a gift for the queen when she visited back in the 70s.

The queen came to America in July 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial.

She arrived on the Royal Yacht and stopped by city hall and then the airport.

But she didn’t leave without receiving a gift made by a New Haven jeweler.

“It was quite an honor to have to do that,” said David Simpson, goldsmith and jeweler.

Derek Simpson showed original sketches of the present for Queen Elizabeth II.

“I hope she enjoyed it yes,” Derek said.

The queen sailed into New Haven Harbor on the Royal Yacht Britannia on July 10, 1976.

Before her majesty’s visit, city officials stopped by a relatively new jewelry shop.

“They asked me if I would be interested in making a presentation gift for the queen,” Derek said.

Derek said yes.

He spent the next week working on this silver pillbox.

With New Haven’s nine square grid is delicately carved on top.

The center square represents the town green.

The original sketches are even labeled “Designs for Pillbox Queen Elizabeth The Second”

The queen received the gift on her short trip, a great honor for Derek.

“It’s sad she was well loved by the British population throughout the commonwealth and throughout the world,” said Derek.

Derek didn’t meet the queen that day because he had to work.

Stephen Axon met the queen 40 years later in 2016 at an energy conference in Liverpool, England.

Axon is a professor at Southern Connecticut State.

“I witnessed firsthand her kindness and her warmth as she approaches someone,” Stephen said.

Stephen Hegedus, who is Dean of Education at Southern, was emotional Thursday.

“It’s heartbreaking. As much as people say we were planning for it. When it happened I started crying,” said Hegedus. “How she dealt with so many issues over her lifetime, 70 years is just an incredible amount of service and duty.”

