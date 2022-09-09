CT voters to weigh in on early voting option

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This November when you head to the polls, you’ll get to weigh in on whether Connecticut should have early voting.

43 states already have it in some form.

Connecticut is not one of them, but that could change.

In November, voters will have a choice of many candidates, but there will also be an important question.

Depending on how people answer that question, Connecticut could change the way we vote.

Most states have some form of early voting.

The only way people can do that in Connecticut is with absentee ballots and there are restrictions. You need a specific reason to use an absentee ballot.

This week Denise Merrill, Connecticut’s former Secretary of the State, joined other elected leaders at the state capitol to push for early voting.

This November there will be a chance for voters to weigh in.

“The question is should the legislature change the law to allow for early voting,” said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

That question will be on the November ballot. It asks voters to allow the state’s constitution be amended to permit the general assembly to put early voting in place.

Lawmakers would have to determine how much time voters would have to vote in person.

Early voting does have bipartisan support, but some feel the language on the ballot is too vague and gives lawmakers too much power on what early voting will look like.

Cities and towns may have to hire more people to run their elections.

Bysiewicz feels voters need more flexibility.

“People are busy, people work two or sometimes three jobs. We also live in a state that’s very close to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York. Lots of our folks work in other states and work odd hours so it really makes sense,” said Bysiewicz.

There are some who feel Connecticut needs to modernize and do what most states across the country do, which is allow people to vote for a period of time prior to the elections.

