Family Friday: Local events for second weekend of September

A lot of fun events happening in the second weekend of September!
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFSB) - There are fun events happening across Connecticut this weekend!

Ales & Tales

  • Saturdays & Sundays in September
  • Lake Compounce
  • Try craft brews from local breweries
  • Meet adoptable dogs from local rescue groups
  • Donations are welcome

Newington Water Lantern Festival

  • Saturday, September 10th
  • Mill Pond Park
  • 4:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Kit includes candle, lantern, marker
  • Food trucks, music & more!

Hebron Harvest Fair

  • September 8th – September 11th
  • Hebron Lions Fairgrounds
  • Live music, attractions, motorized events, fair food, shopping and so much more

