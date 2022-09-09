Family Friday: Local events for second weekend of September
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFSB) - There are fun events happening across Connecticut this weekend!
- Saturdays & Sundays in September
- Lake Compounce
- Try craft brews from local breweries
- Meet adoptable dogs from local rescue groups
- Donations are welcome
Newington Water Lantern Festival
- Saturday, September 10th
- Mill Pond Park
- 4:00pm – 8:00pm
- Kit includes candle, lantern, marker
- Food trucks, music & more!
- September 8th – September 11th
- Hebron Lions Fairgrounds
- Live music, attractions, motorized events, fair food, shopping and so much more
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.