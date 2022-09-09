Local business reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Reaction is pouring in following Queen Elizabeth’s death, including from local businesses with ties to England.

Channel 3 spoke with the owners of “A Spoonful of Britain” in Simsbury who say they are saddened by the news.

The phones have been ringing all day with people sharing their condolences.

More people have been coming into the store today as well.

“A Spoonful of Britain” just opened on Railroad Street in Simsbury in June.

The store sells British groceries, home décor and gifts.

The co-owners of the store, Carly and Natalie are both from England.

They say it was heartbreaking hearing the news that Queen Elizabeth the second passed away.

Under rules of the British monarchy, Charles became king immediately upon the queen’s death.

“It’s huge. It’s definitely going to be weird having a king instead of a queen because that’s all everyone has known,” said Natalie Brown, co-owner. “She just seemed like down to earth. She came across more normal I guess than a lot of people in the spotlight. She was huge, she was iconic and she just played a huge role.”

“It was, you know, expected as we heard the news this morning that she had obviously become quite ill but it was still very sad. I did have a little cry. It felt very sad. It’s just the end of an era for our country and the commonwealth,” said Carly Kyd, co-owner.

Customers have been coming into the store today purchasing tea.

They say they are drinking tea in the queen’s honor.

The owners say they are open all week if people want to stop by.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.