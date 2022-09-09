Local woman reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One woman in New Fairfield has spent a lot of time in England, going to events like the Queen’s 90th birthday, the royal wedding, the Queen’s Jubilee, and so many others.

Donna Werner has visited the U.K. multiple times a year since she was 17.

She said she fell in love with the countryside, the history, gardens and of course the royal family.

Donna loves following them and admires how they live their lives for service, and she, like many of us, is saddened to hear the news of the Queen’s passing.

“She’s just a kind, gentle person. She’s dedicated to her country, to her family I mean she’s a mother and a rock star all in one. She does it all,” said Donna.

She would love to go over for the services but because of medial issues, right now isn’t the best time.

Once she’s ready, she make another trip over to the U.K.

