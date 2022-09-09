Manchester residents fight to save historic cabin

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In Manchester, there is a grassroots effort to preserve a piece of history that is deep in the woods of Case Mountain.

The “Case Mountain Cabin” was built in 1917 and is falling into disrepair and vandalism.

“They should straighten it out, clean it up. It’s just fenced off and sitting and decaying,” said Ray Zemanek, a Manchester resident.

Demolition has been an option before for the cabin, which is owned by the town of Manchester.

“I’m a town resident, and I feel like I own part of the Case Mountain area,” said Mark Connors.

Mark feels he can not wait at the intersection of demolition and disrepair.

“We can’t sit any longer, we have to make a decision,” said Mark.

He started the group “Friends of the Case Mountain Cabin.”

Their goal is to keep the building standing so people can see the history up close.

“It’s built out of American chestnut which was a very important part of the local economy,” said Karen Caffrey, friend of the Case Mountain Cabin.

“I want it to be preserved. Very similar to the light houses that are up and down the east coast,’ said Mark.

Connors estimates the price tag of his restoration plan could total around $300,000 dollars.

He has researched different funding options such as using municipal land acquisition and preservation dollars, to securing state grants.

“They’re called SHPO funds, they can only be used for preservation,” said Mark.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran says over the next couple of weeks, the board of directors will review different options and vote.

Channel 3 asked if town funds that were formerly earmarked for demolition are still in the budget.

“Past budgets have allocated resources towards a Case Cabin project, but that money is not tied to any specific plan, and those funds will likely be put towards implementing whatever plan the Board approves,” said Mayor Moran.

Case Mountain cabin is at a crossroads. While the hike to see it is easy, the road leading to it’s demolition is blocked by a passionate grassroots effort.

“We’re going to chain ourselves to a log and they’re going to have to work around us,” said Mark.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.