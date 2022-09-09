Mural project brings artwork to Hartford’s Albany Ave.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you will start noticing some new original artwork throughout Hartford in places you pass by every day.

It’s called the Hartford Love Mural Project, which is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue.

“It’s good to get validated and stuff like that on a wider scale than normal and once again be honored by the town, the city,” said Kim Hinds Jr, an artist.

He has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the project.

“The piece that I did for this project was pretty much my daughter,” said Hinds. “It’s funny because whenever I see little girls I think of my daughter who have the beads and stuff like that so I feel like it’s something that you can really see that reflection.”

Hinds said he used to do street art and tag many places throughout Hartford. He is grateful to now have a safe space to express himself.

“Not too long ago I got a ticket for tagging and stuff for the most part it’s not the illegality of it but just getting the expression and stuff like that out so I want to have that you know known in the community that you don’t have to take that certain route,” said Hinds.

That thought alone is the mission of the project.

“So when many residents talked about bus shelters and utility boxes and what we call unwanted art we thought a great way to address it is to solicit art and give opportunities to local artist who can provide art that is representative of the community,” said Janice Castle, Department Head of Community Engagement for the City of Hartford.

Some artists being featured on Albany Ave. are as young as seven years old.

“Can you tell me what did you draw or paint?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Me passing by my school and Keeney Park,” said Brooklyn Backman, an artist.

Already nine bus shelters throughout Hartford look just like this, reflecting the many experiences and people who call this city home.

In just a few weeks 21 electrical boxes too will showcase unique designs.

