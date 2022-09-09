Great Day CT
Over a dozen people hospitalized after a crash involving a CT transit bus

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Orange Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash involving a Connecticut Transit bus.

The incident took place on Rt 34 near its intersection with Racebrook Road.

Police say Initial information shows that the bus had stopped for a red light when it was impacted from the rear by a pickup truck.

They also say that a sun glare may have been a factor.

Orange Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

No life threatening injuries were reported, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck and over a dozen passengers from the bus were transported to area hospitals for evaluation.

The roadway is cleared at this time.

Police ask that anyone with witness information contact Officer Ristaino at 203-891-2130.

