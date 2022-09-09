Something’s Cooking: A look into Naugatuck Valley Community College’s food prep course

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The first few days of school in Chef Peter Cisek’s classroom are always exciting.

“Some courses people don’t want to be there, and what I find is in the food class, most people want to be here,” said Chef Cisek.

Chef Peter teaches culinary and business skills at Naugatuck Community College in Waterbury.

His introductory food prep course has students with a wide range of experience, but everyone will learn by doing.

Today, students are practicing their knife skills using flour.

By the end of the afternoon, they will move on to veggies.

Next week they will start making meals, and by the end of the program, they will know how to cater large events.

“A lot of people have an epiphany where they come through and they say ‘I didn’t think I wanted to do that,’ but then, all of a sudden, they’re going for the full program” said Chef Cisek.

One of those people is Gaia Pittman, who believes more than ever that their dream of becoming a world class chef is closer to reality thanks to Chef Peter and Naugatuck Valley Community College.

“Wearing the Chef coat gave me a certain identity, gave me something to do, and I I just took to it,” said Gaia.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.