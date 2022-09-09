Stefanowski files lawsuit over Independent Party’s endorsement for governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arguments were heard Thursday on a lawsuit filed by Republican Bob Stefanowski, who lost the Independent Party’s endorsement.

Stefanowski claims the party didn’t follow its own rules. He won the Independent Party’s nomination when he ran for governor in 2018.

He didn’t get the nomination this time.

The chairman of Connecticut’s Independent Party is on the hot seat. Mike Talesca was grilled over how the party endorsed a candidate for governor.

Talesca said the Independent Party has used ranked choice voting for 20 years. It’s how Stefanowski won the party’s nomination when he ran in 2018.

Talesca admits ranked choice is not written in their bylaws, but it has been established practice.

Independent Party member Cheryl McCorkindale voted for Stefanowski.

“If you don’t have a process what do you have. I found the process was so not followed that it almost didn’t matter,” said McCorkindale.

After multiple recounts of the first ballot it was a tie: 79 to 79.

Talesca cast the final vote for Hotaling, the Independent candidate.

Stefanowski wants to be on the ballot twice.

Governor Ned Lamont now has three endorsements: as a Democrat, Working Families Party, and this week he got the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank Party, which makes him the first governor in a century to be on the ballot three times.

