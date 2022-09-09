Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city.

In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them.

Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.

About two weeks ago, Michael Baldwin was up early, taking his kids to a relative’s.

“Everything normal, I was super tired so I didn’t notice anything amiss,” said Michael.

But when he got back, he noticed his wife’s car was gone.

He then saw this clip, showing people get into her car and drive off with it.

They got it back, but the Baldwin family ended up with $50,000 in damages.

“We ended up with damage to both of our cars, even though I didn’t notice ‘til later on. And my wife’s car, which was the one that was stolen, was completely totaled. They ended up like driving it sort of off an embankment,” said Michael.

Michael said it’s shaken his family so much, that they’re moving out of town.

Police said there’s been an uptick in car thefts, reporting 17 in the last week.

Most of them were stolen with keys inside.

“We’ve seen in some of these cases vehicles were left with the garage door open. And in these cases, the thieves were pretty brazen to go inside the garage and steal that vehicle,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

Police say it can happen quickly, something Randy Watson learned a year and a half ago.

“It was raining outside, I’m probably just fresh out of work and just running in the store to grab a few snacks and I left my car running. Probably two, not even a minute later, I come outside my car is gone,” said Randy.

He got his car back, but it took a lot of time and money to work again.

He implores thieves: don’t do it.

“Keep walking, it’s not worth it. Eventually karma will come back to you,” Randy said.

Michael, meanwhile, wants solutions.

“I don’t know if more, better leadership or more police presence or what would be needed to fix the problem. but something needs to be done,” Michael said.

Waterbury police this last week also recovered 31 stolen cars.

The majority of them, 20, were stolen from outside the city.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.