Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.

The suspect then fled the home when the girl confronted them.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside and outside the home. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.

Man running (Bristol Police)

Male Suspect Running (Bristol Police)

