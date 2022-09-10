Great Day CT
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

Male Suspect Running(Bristol Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.

The suspect then fled the home when the girl confronted them.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside and outside the home. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.

