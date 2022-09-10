Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday.

Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown.

According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the car was involved in a robbery in Wethersfield.

Police canvassed the downtown area and found the car in Traverse Square.

Police contacted the car’s occupants and arrested White along with the three juveniles.

White was charged with larceny and was held on a $100,000 bond. White was in court on Friday.

