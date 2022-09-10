Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford.

According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the identity of this woman.

According to preliminary reports, a red 2019 Buick was stopped at a stoplight on Quinnipiac Street at the intersection of South Colony Road.

The Buick waited for the light to turn green, then drove through the intersection onto Center Street.

As the woman was jogging through the crosswalk at the intersection of South Colony Road and Center Street, the Buick struck the woman.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Officials say speed and alcohol were not factors in this incident, and the case is still under investigation by Wallingford Police.

