Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield.

Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred.

Police could not say what the incident was or the state of the players condition at this time.

