Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield.

Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred.

Police could not say what the incident was or the state of the players condition at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury
Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts
Something's Cooking visits Naugatuck Valley Community College.
Something’s Cooking: A look into Naugatuck Valley Community College’s food prep course
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers...
Fight to save historic cabin in Manchester
Manchester residents fight to save historic cabin