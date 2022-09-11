Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were also notified that there were two children passengers in one of the vehicles, according to police.

The Fire Department extricated the driver of one vehicle, while the other driver was able to exit his vehicle from the passenger side.

Both drivers had injuries to their lower body and were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The two children suffered serious injuries and were initially transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, but were later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this crash can call Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640, or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

