Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

Children among those seriously injured Bridgeport crash
Children among those seriously injured Bridgeport crash
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were also notified that there were two children passengers in one of the vehicles, according to police.

The Fire Department extricated the driver of one vehicle, while the other driver was able to exit his vehicle from the passenger side.

Both drivers had injuries to their lower body and were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The two children suffered serious injuries and were initially transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, but were later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this crash can call Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640, or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Children among those seriously injured Bridgeport crash
Children among those seriously injured in crash in Bridgeport
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
FORECAST: A cloudier, muggier end to the weekend... more beneficial rain is on the way, too!
Technical Discussion: A cloudier, muggier end to the weekend... more beneficial rain is on the way, too!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast