Derby home fire leaves family displaced

Derby Fire units were dispatched to a reported fire at 39 Spring St.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Early this morning, the Derby Fire Department responded to a fire at 39 Spring Street.

Upon arrival, the department discovered a working fire on the third floor of an occupied, multi-family, dwelling.

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene to bring the fire under control, according to Fire Chief David Lenart.

This included firefighters from Ansonia, Shelton, and Orange.

One firefighter was injured when attacked by a dog and was transported to Griffin Hospital.

No one else was injured during this incident.

“The members made quick work of an advanced fire,” said Chief Lenart.

A GoFundMe has been created to support those affected.

