Hartbeat Music Festival showcases local artists

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Day two of the free, multi-genre, music festival in Hartford took place this weekend at the Riverfront Plaza.

Visitors this weekend made their way to the Hartbeat Music Festival where you can find dozens of vendors, food, and all kinds of musical performances by local artists.

“So we have many different genres of music and a lot of the artists write their own music. So it’s not just cover albums they are doing. It’s really exciting for them to be able to get on the stage and perform their own music,” said Bridget Cooke, Director of Events for Riverfront Recapture.

“Being able to be back outside in front of a full crowd with no limitations is such a blessing,” said Antonio Kershaw, artist.

This is the festivals fifth year. This time around, they are adding new components such as a stage on the lower plaza.

The events goal is to welcome residents from all backgrounds.

“Music is great, food is great. You should come out and enjoy,” said Thomas, Bristol.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.