Memorial ceremonies held in Conn. for 21st anniversary of 9/11

Memorials are being held throughout Connecticut on Sunday to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

Connecticut fire departments are holding ceremonies and memorials for the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Here is a list of ceremonies that are being held:

Avon Fire Department’s 9/11 Ceremony

The ceremony will take place on the town green at 8:00 am. The ceremony started with a Tunnel to Tower tribute run from the Church of Saint Ann on West Avon Road to the Company 1 Firehouse on Darling Drive. Firefighters will run in gear in tribute to Stephen Siller, a firefighter who lost his life when the towers collapsed.

Siller was off duty when the first plane crashed and drove back as far as he could but had to stop at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. He ran back to the scene and lost his life.

New Britain 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

New Britain’s remembrance ceremony is set to take place at 8:30 am in New Britain.

Torrington Fire Department

The Torrington Fire Department is having their annual 9/11 ceremony at the North End Fire Station on 899 Main Street at 8:30 am.

Waterbury First Responders Mass

A mass is being held at Immaculate Church on 74 West Main Street for first responders. The mass will take place at 10:00 am.

United Ride 9/11 Tribute

United Ride will travel through nine area towns, including Westport to pay tribute to the victims and first responders of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ride will begin at 11:30 am at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. The ride will continue into Wilton, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, and Fairfield ending at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

