Police officer assaulted by two men at Norwalk Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwalk Police Officer was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday.

Officers working the festival were told kids were fighting near the Kids Cove around 9:49 at night.

According to police reports, responding officers broke up two separate fights. When an officer was escorting one of the kids involved in the fight out to Seaview Avenue, the officer was attacked by two males.

One male jumped on the officer while the other repeatedly punched the officer in the head. One of the suspects fled into the crowd as additional officers ran over to assist.

The suspect that stayed continued assaulting the officer, tearing the officer’s shirt in the process. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ezekiel Syphrette of Norwalk.

As the officer was bringing Syphrette to the ground, the officer’s head struck an entry gate.

Norwalk Police officials say the officer sustained a head injury and a fractured arm. The officer has since been treated and released.

Syphrette was charged with assault on an officer, interfering with a police officer, and breach of peace.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on September 19.

Police say they are still looking for the second male suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at (203) 854-3051.

This incident is still under investigation.

