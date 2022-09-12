Bristol police seek driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver and vehicle are being sought by police in Bristol following a hit-and-run.
The incident happened on Sept. 10 around 9:50 a.m.
Police said the driver was initially headed south on Jerome Avenue and fled west on Farmington Avenue toward Price Chopper.
The vehicle was described as a 2007-2013 GMC Sierra 1500, colored black or dark blue. It had chrome bumpers and step boards. It also had distinct fender flares with silver/chrome rivets.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Bristol police at at 860-584-3011, extension 3219.
