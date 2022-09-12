Great Day CT
CCSU Police warn students of Covid relief scam

Central Connecticut State University Police Department
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University Police Department warned students of a scam that had been brought to their attention by law enforcement partners.

They say college students are being targeted as part of a “Covid relief” scam, and a university student has already fallen victim.

The scam sends an email stating you can receive an undisclosed amount of money for school due to a Covid relief fund that has been established.

Once the victim applies for the bogus funding, they receive a fraudulent check, which they believe to be legitimate, in the amount agreed upon during initial communication, according to CCSU Police.

Once the victim deposits the check into their personal banking account, the “Covid Relief Fund” sends them another e-mail stating there was a mistake, and the victim needs to send the money back.

After the victim sends the money back to the “Covid Relief Fund,” the check which the victim deposited in their account bounces.

The victim is then out the money sent back to the “Covid Relief Fund.”

CCSU Police say to respond to only verified, known sources and utilize the police and university as a resource if in doubt.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

