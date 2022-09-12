Crash closes I-91 north in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 13 and 14.

Troopers were said to be on the scene for an investigation. Two vehicles were involved.

The crash was first reported shortly after 8 a.m.

State police initially posted to social media that the crash was on the southbound side. The DOT, however, reported it was actually on the northbound side.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

State police asked drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

