Drought could impact fresh produce for the fall

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s been an interesting summer for farmers with the drought, so Eyewitness News headed to Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury to see how this fall is looking for fresh produce.

The farm stand is pretty full with apples and corn, but an owner said it’s been a rough season for growing.

Thankfully that soaking rain we got last week was a big help.

Chris Bassette owns this farm along with her husband Kevin and another business partner.

Right now they are growing all sorts of crops, including pumpkins, tomatoes, winter squash, corn, cabbage, beets, apples, and eggplant.

If we keep up with some decent rain every week they can expect to have a great supply in the fall but say it’s all dependent on mother nature.

The beginning of the summer was hard with supply. Chris said prices have gotten slightly more expensive due to inflation but they are hoping they won’t have to raise prices more now that some of their supply is back.

“We appreciate that now we’ve gotten the rain and this fall season we’re going to have a good crop as long as the rain continues but the beginning of the summer we lost quite a bit because it was so dry and then we were irrigating for a month and a half so that didn’t allow us to do the work we do every day,” said Chris.

