Father and son team ‘Team Mason’ preps for Hartford Marathon

(WFSB) - The Hartford Marathon is a little under a month away, but runners are already preparing for the race.

The marathon is expected to host thousands of runners, but one team has a special mission for their run.

Meet Team Mason, a father and son team from Hartford.

Jim Joyce, Mason’s father, has run over 60 races, several of them with his son Mason.

“I wanted to give him the best, the best life I could give him. The journey with Mason is an amazing one. We go on different races, we do different events,” says Joyce.

Mason has significant disabilities. Joyce has dedicated his life to taking care of him and making him happy.

“If he’s having a good day and he’s doing good, that means I am doing what I am supposed to be doing. I am taking care of my son and he’s taking care of me,” says Joyce.

Running has become a big part of what makes Mason and Joyce happy.

“The Hartford Marathon is our Super Bowl. It is our Daytona, we love that race,” says Joyce.

Mason was born with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked, but he has traveled many miles with his dad.

“Mason is like the unofficial mayor of Hartford. They scream his name, they have cowbells, and everyone in the race is tapping my shoulder saying keep it up,” says Joyce.

Joyce says he started running to get in better shape so he could take better care of Mason.

“I am truly blessed that he’s with me and I am with him,” says Joyce.

The running community is stepping up to help people with disabilities. There are more adaptive running chairs for people with disabilities. For more information, click here.

