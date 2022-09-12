Great Day CT
Gas price decline hits 13 consecutive weeks

The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Gas prices continue to fall for the 13th week in a row, declining 7.6 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.

Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said price reports are showing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast.

Some areas are seeing noticeable increases, while others are seeing decreases, De Haan explained.

“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California,” De Haan said. “Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.”

De Haan believes the drop in prices will overpower the increases and could lead to another potential week-to-week decline.

That being said, De Haan explained the country is in a fragile state and could “certainly see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

According to GasBuddy, the lowest average gas prices were reported in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi, while California, Hawaii and Nevada reported the highest prices.

