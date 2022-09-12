Great Day CT
Hartford Line resumes full train service

The Hartford Line resumed full train service on Monday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Line resumed full train service on Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation made the announcement on Friday.

The DOT said it completed safety and track improvement projects, which included a canopy roof replacement at Union Station in Hartford and Amtrak’s slope stabilization project in Longmeadow, MA.

Substitute bus service had been in place since July 18.

The Hartford and Longmeadow projects were completed to improve the safety and efficiency of rail service and infrastructure on the line, the DOT said. The roof replacement on the historic platform canopy at Hartford Union Station consisted of the renewal of the canopy roofing and lighting over the passenger boarding platform. Additionally, damaged gutters were replaced to improve drainage and prevent flooding and standing water.

Take a look at the schedule for the trains here.

