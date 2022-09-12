Man accused of pointing gun at driver following road rage incident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man who was driving with a 9-year-old relative in a pickup truck is accused of pulling out a handgun during a road rage incident.

Plymouth police charged 43-year-old Floyd Morey with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Floyd Morey supposedly pointed a handgun at driver during a road rage incident on June 13, according to police in Plymouth. (Plymouth police)

According to police, Morey was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he made a restricted turn onto Main Street from Carter Road back on June 13.

Police said Morey nearly collided with another driver.

The other driver yelled at Morey, so Morey pulled out a handgun and supposedly pointed it at the other driver, according to police.

Police said the man who pulled out the handgun had a young girl in the truck.

Morey then left the area on Route 6 and headed toward Thomaston.

With help from the public and social media, Plymouth police said they were able to identify the driver of the truck as Morey.

They said Morey had a valid permit to possess firearms.

They also identified the girl who was in the truck as a relative. A referral to the state Department of Children and Families was made.

Morey was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 11 in New Britain.

