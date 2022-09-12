Great Day CT
Man wanted for larceny at rest area

The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area(CT State Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny.

The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning.

The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to state police.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Trooper Pretel at jeffrey.pretel@ct.gov or contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500.

