Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought.
According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday.
They issued a Silver Alert.
Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
A clothing description was not provided.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.