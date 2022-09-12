Great Day CT
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought.

According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday.

They issued a Silver Alert.

Laila Chapman of Meriden was last seen on Sept. 11, 2022, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

