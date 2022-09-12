Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan.

A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross.

While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I bike everywhere, I do not own a car, so I use my bicycle for transportation, for exercise, for fun,” said Greg Ledouvsky, of New Haven.

Ledouvsky said getting around the Elm City on two wheels isn’t always the easiest.

“I live in Wooster Square, getting to Westville is a bit of a challenge, there’s not a lot of great cycling routes,” said Ledouvsky.

New Haven is trying to change all that.

A new 1-mile bike lane downtown on Wall Street connects Orange and College Streets. It fits with the Elm City’s Safe Routes for All plan, which seeks to shift from a car centric transportation system to one that’s more inclusive when it comes to walking, biking and public transportation.

“We want to make sure New Haven is a city where you don’t necessarily need to own a car, you feel safe, walking, biking, taking the bus, because that reduces traffic for everybody else and it saves folks in our city money,” said Alder Eli Sabin.

New Haven currently has 47 miles of bikeway with the plan to upgrade and expand that to nearly 130 miles.

“We have these pockets, over time that we’ve built, that are safe, but we need to connect those pockets. There’s been tons of progress made, a lot of work to be done,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven sees building out those bike lanes and connecting them across the Elm City as a game changer for cyclists, just like Ledouvsky.

“Having more bicycle infrastructure means more cyclists and as more people ride there is a greater demand for more infrastructure, which means in the future it will be safer for all of us,” said Ledouvsky.

Tuesday the city is holding a virtual meeting, talking about expanding its safe routes by eventually connecting Wall Street to State Street and other large bike networks.

