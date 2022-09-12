North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Ticket sales for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday.

Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 online only at essexsteamtrain.com.

Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. online only.

“Due to the high demand for full cars, partial cars and individual tickets, we must remind our customers that cars and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis,” organizers posted to social media. “We strongly recommend setting up a Shopify account prior to the ticket sales to ensure a smoother and faster transaction. The demand for tickets is far greater than the amount of tickets available.”

Tickets are not exclusively held in carts. Others may try to purchase the same tickets at the same time and the tickets will go to the first customer to complete the transaction.

“Please make sure to have multiple dates and times in mind when preparing for your purchase in case your first choice is not available,” organizers recommended.

Children under the age of 1 who will sit on a parent’s lap do not need a ticket.

North Pole Express tickets are sold through an offsite independent sales agent and no tickets are available on-site or in person, organizers said.

“Please have only one person per household login for ticket purchases,” they wrote. “We will not refund tickets if families have completed multiple purchases in error. Multiple logins from identical IP addresses run the risk of being locked out of Shopify.”

The Steam Train also said that all sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges for full cars or individual tickets.

